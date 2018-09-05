India convicts two terrorists over August 2007 blasts

NEW DELHI: An Indian court Tuesday convicted two members of a banned Islamist militant group over bomb blasts in August 2007 in the southern city of Hyderabad that killed 44 people.

One explosion went off in an auditorium packed with families watching a laser show. Minutes later a second blast ripped through a congested street food stall in another part of the city. Justice T. Srinivas Rao found Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Choudhury guilty and acquitted two others in the protracted case, a prosecution lawyer told reporters in Hyderabad.

The judge will announce sentences on Monday. The court is also likely to rule on the third accused, Tarik Anjum, who is charged with giving shelter to the bombers after the blasts.