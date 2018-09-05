Civilian martyred in Indian firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A civilian, Abdul Rauf embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked Indian firing on civil population in Kotkoterra Sector at the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday afternoon. The shaheed was grazing animals when he was targeted by Indian troops, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
