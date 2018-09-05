Govt to audit LPG supply chain to check prices

LAHORE: To check exorbitant price of LPG, the federal government has decided to carry out audit of LPG supply chain.

According to a notification issued by Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy, it is stated that the issue of exorbitant LPG prices was being repeatedly reported in the media.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the issue was discussed in detail in the ministry and it was agreed that an audit may be carried out to ascertain the LPG production cost of producers and LPG marketing and distribution margin, for setting the reasonable producer price and margins to address LPG pricing issue.

It stated that as all the LPG producers and marketing companies are licensee of OGRA, it is therefore, requested that OGRA to conduct third party audit both for the production cost of the producers and marketing distribution margins keeping in view relevant factors in order to rationalise the producer price and marketing and distribution margins for LPG prices.