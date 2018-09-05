Journalist robbed at ATM

LAHORE: Senioar journalist of The News, Muhammad Shafiq, was on Tuesday deprived of Rs 32,000 by dacoits on The Davis Road at about 11pm.

He withdrew Rs 25,000 from HBL ATM and Rs 7,000 were already with him. The dacoits snatched the money from Shafiq at gunpoint. The incident took place inside the ATM cabin.

A day earlier, the motorcycle of another The News staffer Muhammad Nadeem was lifted. It was parked outside the office.