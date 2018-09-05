Pervaiz inquires after Abdul Wahab

LAHORE: Acting Punjab Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi visited Doctors Hospital on Tuesday and inquired after Tableeghi Jamaat chief Alhaaj Abdul Wahab who is under treatment for respiratory problem.

Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Maulana Faheem, Maulana Naeem Butt, Yousuf Qureshi and Haroon Qureshi were also present. Talking to the media, Pervaiz Elahi appealed to the nation to pray for early recovery of Alhaaj Abdul Wahab.

He said that Maulana Sahib has worked for spreading religion throughout the world including Pakistan and Bangladesh and rendered meritorious services for promotion of "Deen".

He said an air ambulance had also been arranged if he was to be shifted somewhere else for treatment. He said the doctors, however, had told him that his condition was much better now.