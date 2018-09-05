Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan's interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Tribute to martyrs

LAHORE: The students of Punjab University Fine Arts Department painted the wall of Traffic Sector Mall-III to pay tribute to the martyrs of the country on Defence Day.

They will also write a thesis on traffic rules and on the sacrifices of the martyrs.

The city traffic police is organising a competition of paintings regarding traffic rules and to highlight dangers of road accidents.

Meanwhile, the chief traffic officer Liaqat Ali Malik said that collective efforts were needed to implement traffic laws for organised traffic flow. Inspectors

transferred for elections being sent back: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has directed the additional IG, Establishment, to relieve all inspectors who were transferred from their district to other districts ahead of general elections.

He also directed all the RPOs to relieve such inspectors.

Earlier, it was planned to relieve them after 10th of Moharram but, following the orders of the IG, they are being relieved with immediate effect.

The inspectors of Lahore police have been relieved from Rawalpindi.

