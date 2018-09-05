Wed September 05, 2018
September 5, 2018

Hundreds of Tharis plant saplings to combat desertification

ISLAMKOT: Hundreds of Tharis have jointly planted thousands of saplings to celebrate “Plant for Pakistan” campaign and to combat desertification with an objective to make Thar greener and prosperous, says press statement. The ‘Thar Million Tree Initiative’ summed up a total number of planted trees to 300,000 against the target of one million trees by end of next year. The campaign was organised by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) where hundreds of participants from different walks of life planted thousands of trees. A ceremony was also held to highlight significance of the ‘Thar Million Tree Initiative’ of SECMC and to celebrate ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign where representatives from local community, Engro Powergen Thar Ltd, Thar Foundation, Pakistan Army, Thar Foundation Primary Schools, China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and others participated with a pledge to plant and take care trees at their homes, schools and work places. Speaking on the occasion, Fatima Khalid of SECMC said that SECMC in its beneficiary areas have targeted to plant one million trees by end of next year. “We’ve attained the milestone of planting 300,000 trees with local species and taking great care in this challenging region of Thar,” she added. Commanding Officer of 62 FD Regiment, Colonel Anwaar was of the view that Pakistan Army is planting five million saplings across Pakistan. “We are fully supporting SECMC and all other endeavours to make Pakistan green and all our officers and jawans are contributing their part,” he said. A local villager Haider Dars said that drought hit region like Thar requires extra attention to plant more and more trees in the area. This is the only way to combat desertification and droughts in Thar, he said. Nabu Bux Dars was of the view that planting 300,000 saplings in Thar is not less than a miracle. Because of dry climate and extreme conditions, HSE team of SECMC has a substantial number of trees planted in

the region, he said.

