Man kills sister over land dispute

OKARA: A woman was shot dead by her brother over a land dispute at Fatuana village on Tuesday. Accused Zakir Hussain had a land dispute with his sister Mumtaz Bibi. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly shot her dead.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Tuesday. Arshad Ali of Mitha Bhatti village, and his two sisters were on their way to attend the funeral of their uncle when two dacoits intercepted them on the Faisalabad-Okara Highway and snatched valuables from them. Gogera police have registered a case.