DPO lauded for recovery of child

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has praised Sahiwal DPO Gulam Mubashir Maiken and his team for recovering a nine-month old infant who was kidnapped in Sahiwal. The DPO handed over the infant, Wardan Ali, to his mother in the court of Justice Shehzad Malik in Lahore High Court. Justice Shehzad Malik also appreciated the efforts of the Sahilwal DPO and said that police should continue providing safety to the life and properties of the public with the same zeal. The child was taken away from his mother Abida Pareveen, a resident of Harrappa, by her husband Afzal aka Khurram after a dispute with her. He had given the child to his divorced sister, Mona. The mother of the infant registered a case against the suspect in Fatah Sher police station and took help of Lahore High Court. Police raided recovered the child from Walton, Lahore, after efforts of six months. Police also arrested both suspects, Khurram and Mona.