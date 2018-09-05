New peace committees to be constituted, says minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat has said that all the existing divisional and district peace committees have been de-notified to constitute new peace committees having members from different schools of thought to make the law and order situation foolproof during Muharram. Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, the minister said the purpose was to improve the law and order situation in the province. During Muharram, the ministers will be deputed in different districts to monitor the Muharram processions, he said.