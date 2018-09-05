Constable abuses child in police station

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A constable allegedly abused a seven-year-old child in the City police station here on Tuesday. Iqbal Bibi, mother of victim Umair, told the police that Constable Khalil took him to the police station where he allegedly abused him. The police have registered a case on the report of the victim’s mother and arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, the district police officer suspended SHO Ahmad Ali Bokhari, Duty Officer Allah Yar and the head constable deputed on main gate of the police station for their negligence. A district police spokesman said that medical examination of the victim was being conducted while an inquiry was also under way.