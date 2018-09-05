Al-Azizia, Hill Metal references: IHC orders AC to record Nawaz counsel’s objections

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed the Accountability Court-II to record former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s objections to the alleged changes in prosecution witness Wajid Zia’s statement. The court is hearing Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment references against the deposed prime minister’s family. During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court will ensure free and fair trial in the two references. Justice Minallah remarked, “The NAB should show grace because this is an extraordinary case. In future, it is better to solve these small issues there”. He further remarked, “Any court cannot change or alter the statement in record in the name of correction. As per law, questions and answers should be recorded as it is.” In his petition, Khawaja Haris alleged Judge Arshad Mehmood for record tampering during cross-examination of JIT head Wajid Zia in Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment references.

He alleged that without providing him with an opportunity to contest the prosecutor’s assertion, the judge made changes to the statement of Wajid Zia.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court-II adjourned hearing into the references till September 5.

Khawaja Haris informed the judge that the IHC had allowed his petition to make his objections part of the record.

Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Rasheed and some other PML-N leaders were present in the court.