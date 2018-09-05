UK offers Pak new govt technical assistance on FATF

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Tuesday said the United Kingdom had offered Pakistan’s new government the technical assistance to address the issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and meet the required criteria for coming out of the grey list.

Speaking at his lecture on ‘Pak-UK relations in view of post-Brexit foreign policy’ here at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), the British High Commissioner said Pakistan had done very well in the last five months on the issue of FATF by taking remedial steps to check money laundering.

To a question on any plan of the UK for repatriation of the accused Pakistanis in money laundering including former finance minister Ishaq Dar and sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the British High Commissioner said though he couldn’t comment on individual cases, however said, "We will consider any request by the Pakistan government on merit.” “The UK will remain tied-up with its policies regarding Pakistan’s long-term stability and security even after its withdrawal from the club of European Union,” he said.

The high commissioner said it was in the interest of Pakistan, India and the world to resolve all its outstanding issues including the Jammu and Kashmir. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had an immense economic potential, not only for Pakistan but for the region. Thomas Drew pointed that international media’s coverage about Pakistan’s was not always fair.