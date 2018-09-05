PM names committees on privatisation, CPEC, energy

ISLAMABAD: The government has established three high-level committees to deal with three important subjects pertaining to the economy. For the purpose formal notification has been issued.

The sources told The News on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan has constituted three separate committees for privatisation, energy and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Prime Minister has created a six-member energy committee which will be headed by Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan. Finance Minister Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and the Secretary Cabinet Division will be part of the energy committee.

Furthermore, as per the notification, the seven-member privatisation committee will be headed by the Finance Minister and will include Minister of Law and Justice Muhammad Farough Naseem, Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Husain, Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Khusro Bakhtiar. The CPEC committee will be headed by Khusro Bakhtiar and will comprise of nine members. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Law and Justice Farough Naseem, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister of Petroleum Division Ghulam Sarwar, Railways Minister Sh. Rashid Ahmad and Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment will make up the committee.