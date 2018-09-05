Electricity price up, CPEC funds stopped: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Tuesday said that the incumbent government has added to the troubles of common man by raising price of electricity, while funds for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have also been stopped.

The PML-N parliamentary party met here with party’s President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair. The forum declared Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as political prisoner. The parliamentary party meeting attended by majority of members of the National Assembly and Senators belonging to PML-N expressed complete solidarity with Nawaz Sharif and also maintained that it would not budge from its demand of constitution of a parliamentary commission to probe rigging in general elections and failure of RTS system.

It was decided to increase and strengthen contacts with other opposition parties to exert pressure on the government for formation of the parliamentary commission.

The meeting later was also joined by parliamentarians from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) to chalk out strategy regarding Presidential elections.

The meeting observed that Nawaz Sharif was not getting justice as there was no corruption case had proved against him.

According to a statement, the parliamentary party also expressed concerns over meeting between the Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAB chairman. “As the prime minister can meet NAB chairman,” it said, adding that the meeting was clash of interests. The meeting also observed the decision to give right of vote to overseas Pakistanis starting from bye-elections was taken in a haste. The PML-N parliamentary party also regretted decision of the Punjab government to change Local Government system in the province.

It was decided that a Local Bodies convention would also be called in which elected representatives of Local Bodies would be invited. The meeting also termed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) fake opposition and declared foreign policy of the government as laughing stock for the world.