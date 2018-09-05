Mani elected unopposed PCB chairman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ehsan Mani, former chairman of the International Cricket Council and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nominee to the PCB BoG, was on Tuesday unanimously elected unopposed the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board for the next three years here at a specially called meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG).
