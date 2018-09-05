Corps Commanders discuss security environment, Raddul Fasad

RAWALPINDI: The 213th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid rich tribute to martyrs of Pakistan on the eve of the Defence Day and Martyrs Day falling on September 06.

According to the ISPR, the conference held here at the GHQ also discussed evolving geo-strategic environment and progress of operation Raddul Fasad.

The army chief directed that field formation officers should reach out to families of martyrs in their respective areas as mark of respect and acknowledgment of their great sacrifices. It may be pointed out here that the armed forces with involvement of civil and political leader, civil society and people from all walks of life will observe September 06 in a unique way as the Defence Day and Martyrs Day.

A special ceremony to be held at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, General Headquarters, will start tomorrow (Thursday). The event to be led by the COAS will be attended by families of martyrs, senior officers of the armed forces and political leaders.

The members of the armed forces, media, civil society and politicians will visit families of martyrs, while special events will be held at all cantonments and garrisons besides holding exhibitions of arms and weapons. People from different walks of life will also visit graves of martyrs to offer Fateha.

"Every martyr will be remembered and no sacrifice is going to be forgotten as they sacrificed their lives for our future," the DG ISPR said.