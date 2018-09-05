Pakistan off to winning start in SAFF Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan launched their campaign in SAFF Cup Championship by registering a 2-1 win against Nepal in Bangladesh on Tuesday. Hassan Bashir provided the lead to greenshirts in 39th minute on a penalty kick. The score was levelled 1-1 by Nepal during the second session In the dying moments of the match Muhammad Ali scored the 2nd goal for Pakistan which also provided victory to Pakistan. This decisive lead remained till the end of the match. Meanwhile, PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat congratulated the players and team officials for this victory.