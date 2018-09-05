Sodhi, Shamsi get CPL gigs

KINGSTON: Jamaica Tallawahs have called up New Zealand legspinner Ish Sodhi as a like-for-like replacement for Australia’s Adam Zampa, who will be returning home for the start of the domestic season.

This will be Sodhi’s first CPL stint. He was most recently involved in the Vitality Blast, where he picked 19 wickets in 15 matches for Nottinghamshire, who made the quarter-finals. Earlier this year, he made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals after being signed as a replacement for injured Afghanistan legspinner Zahir Khan.

Zampa took nine wickets in as many matches for Tallawahs this CPL. That included 3 for 27 in four overs in a victory against St Lucia Stars at the start of the tournament. Zampa’s scalps included those of Andre Fletcher and Kieron Pollard. The Tallawahs have already qualified for the playoffs and are currently in third place.

They face the second-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors in their final league encounter before heading into the knockouts. In another swap of wristspinners, Tabraiz Shamsi came in for Nepal legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane in the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots squad.

Shamsi made the announcement via Twitter. Shamsi was recently on tour with South Africa A in India but played just two 50-overs matches because of back spasms.Lamichhane was Patriots’ premier spinner, but he has now left to be with the Nepal team for the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifiers in Malaysia.Patriots are through to the knockouts, following their seven-wicket victory via the DLS Method over the Tallawahs.