Cricket: UAE, Hong Kong secure tense wins to seal final date

DUBAI: Rohan Mustafa’s all-round show helped UAE prevail in a thrilling encounter as they overcame Oman by 13 runs to book a spot in the final of the Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Mustafa’s 71 off 104 was the cornerstone of UAE’s total of 208 for 8. The skipper later accounted for two of Oman’s top five and conceded only 31 off his 10 overs, with two-wicket hauls for Mohammad Naveed and Amir Hayat also aiding in UAE handing Oman their first defeat of the tournament.

Opting to bowl, Oman struck at regular intervals to prevent UAE from infusing any momentum into their innings. While Mustafa was a solid presence at one end, the lack of support from the rest of the top order batsmen meant that UAE slipped to 147 for 6 in the 39th over. However, useful runs from the lower order batsmen, led by No. 10 Abdul Shakoor’s unbeaten 21, helped UAE finish with a 200-plus total.

Oman’s efforts mirrored that of UAE with Aqib Ilyas’s 45 being the top score of the second essay while the rest of the top order batsmen failed to convert their starts. Reduced to 142 for 6 in the 37th over, Oman attempted a late fightback though Mohammad Nadeem and Muhammad Naseem Khushi, with the latter scoring an unbeaten 27. However, the tail couldn’t stick around, which meant that Oman suffered a heart-breaking loss which put paid to their qualification hopes.

Brief scores: UAE 208/8 in 50 overs (Rohan Mustafa 71; Zeeshan Maqsood 2-21, Ahmad Fayyaz Butt 2-43) beat Oman 195 in 47.2 overs (Aqib Ilyas 45; Rohan Mustafa 2-31, Mohammad Naveed 2-51) by 13 runs.

Nepal vs Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s clinical bowling performance overshadowed Sandeep Lamichhane’s fifer as they prevailed in a nervy finish against Nepal in a low-scoring encounter to book a spot in the final of the Asia Cup Qualifiers. Having bowled out Nepal for 95, Hong Kong stuttered in the chase but Anshuman Rath’s vigilant 52 helped them over the line with three wickets in hand.

Nepal’s decision to bat first backfired for them as they lost wickets regularly early in their innings to be reduced to 58 for 7, despite three of their top six registering double-digit scores. A 34-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Aarif Sheikh and Basant Regmi raised Nepal’s hopes of finishing with a total of some respectability but Ehsan Khan expedited their collapse by picking up the last three wickets to finish with a four-wicket haul. Rath was the fulcrum of Hong Kong’s chase as he tried to hold the innings together even as he lost partners at the other end. Having been reduced to 40 for 3, Hong Kong regained traction of the chase through a 31-run association between Rath and Kinchit Shah, who was the only other batsman for the South East Asian nation to enter double digits. Lamichhane’s impressive spell caused some worry in the Hong Kong camp as he accounted for quick wickets to leave Hong Kong at 88 for 7. But the eighth-wicket pair of Tanwir Afzal and Scott McKechnie ensured that there was no further damage as they helped Hong Kong reach the target in the 33rd over.

Brief scores: Nepal 95 in 37.5 overs (Aarif Sheikh 18, Basant Regmi 15*; Ehsan Khan 4-15, Aizaz Khan 2-16) lost to Hong Kong 96/7 in 32.3 overs (Anshuman Rath 52; Sandeep Lamichhane 5-27) by 3 wickets.