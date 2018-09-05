Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan's interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
AFP
September 5, 2018

Denmark to play Nations League with makeshift squad

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Tuesday said it would play in the UEFA Nations League against Slovakia and Wales after securing a second-string squad and a substitute coach as contract talks with first-team members failed.

The sticking point was individual player image rights, while regular coach Age Hareide said he wouldn´t coach a side he hedn´t picked.Jensen, a former midfielder, is to temporarily replace the Norwegian Hareide. The DBU has yet to confirm the names of the 23-player squad which is to face Slovakia on Wednesday and Wales on Sunday.

According to the daily Ekstrabladet, the new squad includes futsal players. Futsal is a kind of football but held indoors on a smaller pitch. Senior players refused to renew their contract over disagreements on their conditions. In 2017, the Danish women´s team boycotted a World Cup qualifier against Sweden over salary disputes. Denmark risks being ruled out of the UEFA if it cancels another match. —AFP

Norris aims to emulate Hamilton

Ag AFP

LONDON: Lando Norris has set his sights on emulating world champion Lewis Hamilton as the British teenager prepares to make Formula One history.

Norris, 18, has been signed to drive for McLaren for the 2019 season, making him the youngest Briton to take part in the event. He will team up with Spaniard Carlos Sainz to represent British-based McLaren after Fernando Alonso confirmed his retirement and Stoffel Vandoorne was axed. With Hamilton having won four world titles, Norris has earned comparison with his superstar compatriot and he admits he is driven to follow in his footsteps.

“It’s nice to be compared to such a good driver. I have admired Lewis since I started watching Formula One because I know how a good a driver he is and I know how hard it is,” Norris said.

