Ashraful eyes comeback through Afghan League

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful said on Tuesday that he is eyeing a comeback through the upcoming Afghanistan Premier League slated to begin from October 5 in UAE.
Ashraful, who was touted as the biggest thing in Bangladesh cricket, was slapped with a five-year ban from all forms of cricket following his involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Having served his time off the field, Ashraful is now raring to make a comeback and represent his country again.
The inaugural edition of the league, which will consist of five franchises, is scheduled to be held from October 5 to October 23, will include both Afghan and foreign players. The 34-year-old was initially slapped with an eight-year ban by a special anti-corruption tribunal set up by the board in July 2014 for his involvement in match and spot-fixing in BPL 2013.
A one-member appeal panel had then reduced his ban to five years, with the last two years to be reprieved upon producing a certificate of good conduct from the ICC through participation in the ‘anti-corruption education and training programme’. Ashraful is aware of the competition that exists and knows what it takes to wear the red-and-green jersey again. His determination has only increased after listening to the chief selector’s words regarding his comeback.
DHAKA: Former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful said on Tuesday that he is eyeing a comeback through the upcoming Afghanistan Premier League slated to begin from October 5 in UAE.
Ashraful, who was touted as the biggest thing in Bangladesh cricket, was slapped with a five-year ban from all forms of cricket following his involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Having served his time off the field, Ashraful is now raring to make a comeback and represent his country again.
The inaugural edition of the league, which will consist of five franchises, is scheduled to be held from October 5 to October 23, will include both Afghan and foreign players. The 34-year-old was initially slapped with an eight-year ban by a special anti-corruption tribunal set up by the board in July 2014 for his involvement in match and spot-fixing in BPL 2013.
A one-member appeal panel had then reduced his ban to five years, with the last two years to be reprieved upon producing a certificate of good conduct from the ICC through participation in the ‘anti-corruption education and training programme’. Ashraful is aware of the competition that exists and knows what it takes to wear the red-and-green jersey again. His determination has only increased after listening to the chief selector’s words regarding his comeback.
Comments