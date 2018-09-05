Ashraful eyes comeback through Afghan League

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful said on Tuesday that he is eyeing a comeback through the upcoming Afghanistan Premier League slated to begin from October 5 in UAE.

Ashraful, who was touted as the biggest thing in Bangladesh cricket, was slapped with a five-year ban from all forms of cricket following his involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Having served his time off the field, Ashraful is now raring to make a comeback and represent his country again.

The inaugural edition of the league, which will consist of five franchises, is scheduled to be held from October 5 to October 23, will include both Afghan and foreign players. The 34-year-old was initially slapped with an eight-year ban by a special anti-corruption tribunal set up by the board in July 2014 for his involvement in match and spot-fixing in BPL 2013.

A one-member appeal panel had then reduced his ban to five years, with the last two years to be reprieved upon producing a certificate of good conduct from the ICC through participation in the ‘anti-corruption education and training programme’. Ashraful is aware of the competition that exists and knows what it takes to wear the red-and-green jersey again. His determination has only increased after listening to the chief selector’s words regarding his comeback.