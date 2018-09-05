HBL thrash Islamabad in QAT

ISLAMABAD: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) pulled up seven-wicket victory against Islamabad on the fourth and final day of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Ground Tuesday.

Islamabad managed 143 runs in the second innings leaving HBL score 137 for victory that they did losing only three wickets in the process.

Islamabad hit up 348 runs in the first innings. Bankers replied with 355 runs taking a slender 7 runs first innings lea Local team was bowled out cheaply in the second innings with Faizan Riaz (31) and Sarmad Bhatti (27 not out) being the only notable run getters. Ammad Butt (3-35) was the pick of Bankers bowling. Salman Ali Agha (2-17), Umer Gul (2-27) and Khurram Shahzad (2-28) also chipped in with two wickets each. National discard Umar Akmal (87 not out) then put Islamabad bowlers to sword hammering nine fours and two sixes during his 68-ball unbeaten knock to see HBL racing to win for the loss of three wickets.

Scores: Islamabad Region 348 all out in 89.3 overs (Rohail Nazir 130, Shahzad Azam Rana 70*, Sarmad Bhatti 59, Umer Gull 3-34, Abdul Rehman 3-93, Ammad Butt 2-53) and 143 all out in 54.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 31, Sarmad Bhatti 27*, Ammad Butt 3-35, Salman Ali Agha 2-17, Umer Gul 2-27, Khurram Shahzad 2-28)

HBL 355 all out in 112.4 overs (Ramiz Aziz 87, Abid Ali 83, Muhammad Arham 2-57, Muhammad Nadeem 5-69) and 137-3 in 24.3 overs (Umer Akmal 87*,Ahmed Saifi 2-33)

Scores of other matches: At LCCA Ground Lahore: SNGPL 251 all out in 109.5 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 69, Waseem-ud-din 56, Babar Rehman 4-65, Muhammad Irfan 4-84) and 116-2 in 42 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 52*). Lahore Region Whites 341-8 in 145 overs (Usman Sallahuddin 153*,Bilawal Bhatti 3-84, Rahat Ali 2-77). Result: Match drawn

At KRL Stadium Rawalpindi: Peshawar Region 278 all out in 103 overs (Akbar Badshah 114*, Israrullah 54, Noman Ali 6-62, Sadaf Hussain 2-61) and 122 all out in 64.4 overs (Akbar Badshah 33, Noman Ali 6-52, Ali Shafiq 4-40).

KRL 224 all out in 45 overs (Jahid Ali 52, Abdur Rehman Muzammil 52, Taj Wali 5-24, Sajid Khan 2-61) and 98 all out in 42.1 overs (Azeem Ghumman 28, Taj Wali 4-31, Zahid Mahmood 2-10, Nasir Ahmed 2-20, Sajid Khan 2-22)

Result: Peshawar Region won by 78 runs

At Abbottabad Stadium Abbottabad: FATA Region 247 all out in 98 overs (Afaq Raheem 103, Nisar Afridi 57, Mir Hamza 6-42, Atif Jabbar 3-65) and 130 all out in 56overs (Muhammad Naeem 23, Muhammad Asghar 3-19, Bilal Asif 3-28, Atif Jabbar 2-33) NBP 434-7 decl in 115.4 overs (Kamran Ghulam 101 not out, Danish Aziz 84, Akbar-ur-Rehman 47, Adnan Ghaus 3-123)

Result: NBP won by an innings & 57 runs

At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: SSGCL 349 all out in 104.5 overs (Umer Amin 154, Sami Aslam 100, Adil Amin 38, Saad Altaf 6-88, Rizwan Akbar 2-77) and 175-3 decl in 36 overs (Sami Aslam 100*, Awais Zia 30, Umer Amin 25)

Rawalpindi Region 153 all out in 60.3 overs (Naved Malik 58, Kashif Bhatti 4-17, Aamir Yamin 3-35, Ahmed Jamal 3-40) and 224 all out in 50 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 66, Umer Waheed 32, Sohail Khan 6-57, Kashif Bhatti 3-43)

Result: SSGCL won by 147 runs

At Multan Stadium, Multan: PTV 281 all out in 105.4 overs (Umair Khan 68, Saud Shakeel 42, Muhammad Irfan 5-37, Ahsan Baig 2-60) and 236-5 decl in 54 overs (Saud Shakeel 108*,Ahsan Baig 2-59)

Multan Region 166-9 (Rizwan Haider retired hurt out) in 73.5 overs (Waqar Hussain 43, Aamir Jamal 3-28, Ali Khan 2-15, Muhammad Husnain 2-32) and 295-9 in 116 overs (Kahlil Ullah 97, Usman Liaqat 39, Raza Hasan 5-81, Aamir Jamal 2-74). Result: Match drawn.