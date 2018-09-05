Lallana pulls out of England squad

LONDON: Adam Lallana was forced to withdraw from the England squad ahead of their matches against Spain and Switzerland after the Liverpool midfielder suffered a groin injury. Lallana had been recalled for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League clash with Spain at Wembley on Saturday and the friendly against Switzerland in Leicester on Tuesday. But Lallana sustained a groin strain in the first training session at England’s St George’s Park base and headed back to Liverpool for checks on the problem.