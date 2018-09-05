Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan's interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan's interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Sports

September 5, 2018

India announce schedule for WI series

NEW DELHI: Top-ranked Test team India will host the West Indies next month and in November for two Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20s, the cricket board said Tuesday. The Test series will kick off on October 4 in the western city of Rajkot followed by the second and final match in Hyderabad from October 12 to 16. The five one-dayers will be played in Guwahati (October 21), Indore (October 24), Pune (October 27), Mumbai (October 29) and Thiruvananthapuram (November 1). Kolkata (November 4), Lucknow (November 6) and Chennai (November 11) will host the T20 games. The West Indies had pulled out of their last tour of India in 2014 because of a bitter pay dispute between the players and their board. The Dwayne Bravo-led side flew back after playing four one-day internationals. They were scheduled to play one more ODI, a one-off Twenty20 international and three Tests on that tour. The West Indies were the dominant force in world cricket until the 1990s but have slumped to eighth in the Test and ninth in ODI rankings. India are ranked number one in Tests and number two in 50-over cricket. But on Sunday they lost a Test series in England 3-1 with one game to play.

