Hafeez’s international career seems to be over

KARACHI: Mohammad Hafeez’s international career seemed to be over on Tuesday when national selectors overlooked him for this month’s Asia Cup in the UAE. The former Pakistan captain was in the provisional 18-man squad for the six-nation tournament but failed to make it in the 16-man touring party with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq stressing that there was “no compromise” on fitness while finalising the national team. The snub could be the final straw for Hafeez, who was desperate to retain a place in Pakistan’s 50-over plans considering that the all-important 2019 World Cup, to be held in England, is now just months away. Hafeez, who turns 38 next month, has been in hot waters for quite some mainly because of his suspect bowling action and below-par form. He was picked for the limited-over matches in Zimbabwe earlier this season but Pakistan opted against fielding him any of the five One-day Internationals. He did play in two Twenty20 Internationals but flopped in both of them scoring seven and zero. Having dropped him from the Asia Cup squad, Pakistan’s think-tank has given a clear message that they have decided against keeping Hafeez in their World Cup plans. “We conducted fitness tests and since there is no compromise on fitness we have not included Hafeez and Imad Wasim,” Inzamam said after announcing the squad.