Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Sports

AFP
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Playing against Bolt would be ‘awesome’, says Honda

PHNOM PENH: Keisuke Honda is looking forward to an “awesome” showdown with sprint king-turned-footballer Usain Bolt in Australia, the Japanese star forward said Tuesday after his first training session with Cambodia’s national team.

The Central Coast Mariners signed Bolt in August with the hopes of turning the eight-time Olympic champion into A-League material by the start of the season in October.

Honda told reporters in Phnom Penh — where he serves as volunteer general manager for the Cambodian squad — that he was unaware the world’s fastest man would one day be his competitor.

“I didn’t know when I signed with Melbourne Victory,” said the former AC Milan player, who joined the Australian club’s roster last month. The first game between the two clubs is set for November 11. After his first practice with the Cambodian team, Honda reiterated his plans to “fix and improve” the side’s on-field performance.

“I want to contribute all my experience to the Cambodian national team,” he said. “My mission is to change Cambodian soccer right now... but of course that’s not easy.” Honda was not optimistic about his team’s chances against Malaysia for Monday’s friendly. “It will be a difficult game as Malaysia is a very good country, it’s very strong,” he said.

Honda, with his trademark bleached blonde hair, emerged as a force to be reckoned with in 2010 when he helped propel Japan to the last 16 of the South Africa World Cup.

In July, the footballer teamed up with Hollywood star Will Smith to launch a venture capital fund aimed at helping “people in disadvantaged environments”. While he is now a full-time A-League player, Honda has said he will visit Cambodia for practice sessions whenever possible and communicate with players via video conference.

Cambodia’s FIFA ranking sits at a dismal 166, but in recent years the side has packed out stadiums during home appearances.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys