Wed September 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Hafeez, Imad omitted from Pak Asia Cup squad

LAHORE: Ageing opener Mohammad Hafeez and all-rounder Imad Wasim have been left out of the Pakistan’s 16-member squad named for Asia Cup with prominent inclusions being of Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.

National selection committee chairman Inzamamul Haq announced the names of 16 players at a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. The team will be led by wicketkeeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed. The Asian Cup is all set to begin in the United Arab Emirates from September 15.

The 18-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been included in the squad while opening batsman Shan Masood has also received a call-up for the six-nation tournament. Experienced leggie Yasir Shah has also been left out along with and Hafeez and Imad. The rest of the squad remained unchanged from the last one-day international series Pakistan featured in, a five-match face-off against Zimbabwe. Top-order batsmen Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq annd Pakistan’s first-ever ODI double centurion Fakhar Zaman make a power-packed batting line-up that will also have the experience of Shoaib Malik and Sarfraz Ahmed. Mohammad Amir will lead the fast bowling attack and will be assisted by Hasan Ali, Usman Khan Shinwari, Junaid Khan and Afridi. Faheem Ashraf has been picked as the specialist all-rounder and Shadab Khan is the specialist spinner.

Asif Ali, who enhanced his reputation as a middle-order batsman with knocks of 41*, 22, 37* and 17* in the tri-nation Twenty20 International series in Zimbabwe and registered his maiden ODI half-century thereafter has also been retained.

Masood, who has played 12 Tests but no limited-overs matches for Pakistan after having debuted in 2013, has been rewarded for his excellent performances in List-A cricket. The 28-year-old has scored three centuries and five half-centuries in last 10 innings and is now in line to receive his ODI cap.

Afridi, Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand, was blooded into the T20I squad during the home series against the Windies and will now potentially make his ODI debut as well. Pakistan begin their Asia Cup campaign with a league game against the winner of the ongoing Asia Cup Qualifier on September 16 and will face its arch-rivals India on September 19. Apart from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and one qualifying team will participate in the Cup.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

