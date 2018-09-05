Intends to run Pak cricket in professional way: Mani elected unopposed as PCB chairman

Asher Butt

LAHORE: Ehsan Mani, former chairman of the International Cricket Council and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nominee to the PCB BoG, was on Tuesday unanimously elected unopposed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board for the next three years here at a specially called meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG).

During his first press conference as chairman of the PCB, Mani spelt out his priorities with a focus on the running Pakistan cricket professionally an changes in the board and its constitution.

He said: “Biggest priority for Pakistan cricket is the development of domestic structure that includes grass root, school, club, district, regions and departments. “If the structure is right the system will automatically develop top 16 players for the country,” he maintained.

He said he will be discussing the changes with all the stakeholders but before that the board officials will identify the mistakes for other stakeholders to resolve. He further stated that he also wanted properly developed stadiums but he believes it is the duty of the regional cricket to look after the venues and not the board.

He promised to take Pakistan cricket to a new level with the support of departments and regions. He also showed his intent to revisit the board’s structure hinting severe accountability within the board and downsizing from 900 employees. Mani also spoke of bringing changes in the PCB constitution. He further stated that everything will be transparent and there will be accountability with the fans being appraised of the cricket affairs.

On Pakistan Super League (PSL), he said that as agreed with the franchises eight matches of the PSL 4 will be played in Pakistan. However, he also promised to bring the entire PSL to Pakistan as soon as possible and also vowed to work every end to revive international cricket in Pakistan. On India series row, he said he will like to develop relationship and then decide about the resumption of the bilateral series with India. But said the board will continue with the legal proceeding against the BCCI.

On PSL accounts, he said that auditors have raised several objections on PSL accounts and promised to publish the report in PCB website. The only thing that impressed the new chairman is the national selection committee under Inzamamul Haq.

He made it clear that every affair of the board will be addressed and looked into in detail by a task force to have a professional way out beneficial for Pakistan cricket. Earlier, PCB election commissioner Justice (retd) Afzal Haider looked after the entire election procedure. As Mani was the only BoG member - out of the total of 10 - to file his nomination, he was declared the PCB chairman after the scrutiny of his papers. NajamSethi, who was also elected unopposed for a three-year term in August 2017, tweeted his resignation last month, two years before expiry of his elected term as laid out in the constitution of the PCB. Now Mani has assumed office left vacant by Sethi. But why the remaining two years of Sethi’s three-year tenure is not counted and why Mani secured his term for three years, is a flaw believed to be addressed in the PCB constitution. As Mani is now the third constitutionally elected chairman of the PCB, who got elected to the seat in a BoG meeting, he now must call a similarly special annual general meeting of Pakistan cricket to get district, divisional and provincial cricket officials’ confidence.

Former diplomat Shaharyar Mohammed Khan was the first elected chairman of the PCB under the new amended constitution, which empowered the prime minister as the chief patron of PCB, the position which was earlier rested with the country’s president. If the procedure for the PCB election is to be followed then the two years term left by Sethi must also be covered and then the next chairman get his election to the position.

By doing so Mani would have five years in office, two as interim chairman. For example if a prime minister is thrown out a new premier takes over but for the remainder timeframe and not for the next five years. Same should be the procedure for the PCB or it should be entirely an independent entity following the ICC rules. Similarly, the other sport also elects a new official for the remainder tenure after he resigns or is removed.

Mani assumed his executive powers as PCB chairman with immediate effect, and had a brief meeting with the BoG members after the election.His election to the post of chairman was considered a mere formality after he was nominated for the position by Pakistan’s new prime minister and, thereby, patron of the PCB, Imran Khan.

The BoG comprises Ehsan Mani (Patron’s nominee), Asad Ali Khan (Patron’s nominee), Lt-Gen (retd) Muzamil Hussain (Wapda) Dr Najeeb Samie (HBL) Muhammad Ayaz Butt (KRL), Lt-Gen (retd) Javed Zia (SSGC), Murad Ismail (Quetta), Shahrez Abdullah Khan (Lahore), Kabir Ahmed Khan (FATA). Capt (retd) Jahanzeb Khan (Secretary Ministry of IPC).