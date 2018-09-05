3 years on, many migrants lost in German bureaucratic web

BERLIN: Three years after Zaid al-Ahmad fled from war in Iraq, the 23-year-old is still struggling to get out of a bureaucratic web in Berlin. Ahmad was among hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers who have sought refuge in Germany since Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision on September 4, 2015 to keep the country’s borders open to people fleeing war and misery.

Overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of new arrivals that reached over a million in three years, Germany’s refugee agency and legal system is running a massive backlog on asylum applications and appeals.

As a result, many migrants have found themselves still in a limbo years after they arrived, uncertain if they will be allowed to stay. “I’ve been waiting, but nothing’s coming,” he told AFP. Ahmad’s initial asylum application was rejected in December 2016 by the Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

But he promptly filed an appeal in January 2017. Since then, he has been waiting for Berlin’s courts to decide. Like the BAMF, the courts are overloaded.

Some appeals are similar to Ahmad’s, while others are seeking to extend their residency permits. In the most urgent cases, plaintiffs are seeking to obtain stays for deportation orders.Critics blame mistakes or sloppy decisions made at the BAMF for the legal jam.

“They hired these people who are not qualified” to deal with the delicate mission of determining people’s future, said Greens MP Filiz Polat.As a result, more than one in two BAMF decisions ended up in a legal appeal in the first half of 2018.

At the end of 2017, 372,000 appeals were awaiting examination by the courts, four times more than in 2016, the government said.In Berlin, “more than two-thirds of the cases have not yet been dealt with by the administrative court for asylum law,” the court said.

Amid the legal entanglements, migrants like Ahmad are left living in uncertainty.“It’s stressful. I can’t live peacefully,” he told AFP.Migrants are granted temporary residency in Germany pending the final verdicts.

But Ahmad said these permits are for brief stays of three or six months.Such short permits mean he is effectively locked out of the rental market as landlords want to see permits of at least a year.

For the last two years, Ahmad has shared a room of less than 20 square metres (200 square feet) with two other refugees in a shelter. Their shared kitchen is upstairs and with communal living comes annoyances of “cigarette issues, promiscuity and noise”.