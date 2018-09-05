Supreme Court pick Kavanaugh: Bush loyalist, conservative stalwart

WASHINGTON: Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s choice to fill a crucial Supreme Court vacancy, is a conservative appellate court judge who has staunchly defended the executive power of the presidency and describes himself as a strict adherent to the US Constitution.

The huge stakes and fierce passions aroused by the lifetime appointment were on display Tuesday as shouts of protests and Democratic demands for a postponement greeted the start of his Senate confirmation hearing.

The 53-year-old Kavanaugh, no stranger to Washington politics, sat stone-faced throughout. If confirmed as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, he is likely to tilt an already conservative high court even more reliably to the right.

Under intense scrutiny are his decisions over the past 11 years as a judge on the US Court of Appeals in Washington, as well as his previous roles as a legal adviser to former president George W. Bush and a participant in a special counsel probe that led to the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton.

Democrats have protested the White House’s withholding of 100,000 pages of documents related to his years in the Bush White House. Republicans counter that they have already received more than 400,000 pages of Kavanaugh-related documents.

“There is no one in America more qualified for this position and no one more deserving,” Trump said in announcing his nomination at the White House.

Kavanaugh began his career as a clerk to Anthony Kennedy, the justice long considered a critical swing vote on the Supreme Court, and will succeed him on the bench if confirmed.

“Justice Kennedy devoted his career to securing liberty. I am deeply honored to be nominated to fill his seat on the Supreme Court,” Kavanaugh said as Trump announced his nomination at the White House July 9. “My judicial philosophy is straightforward. A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law,” he said.

A Yale University graduate, in the 1990s he led an investigation into the suicide of Bill Clinton aide Vince Foster, who was linked to the Whitewater controversy that began as a probe into the presidential couple’s real estate investments.