Kirchner in Argentine court over corruption

BUENOS AIRES: Former president Cristina Kirchner appeared in court on Monday for the second time in relation to a corruption case that has rocked Argentina’s political and business elites. Two weeks after the Senate voted to partially lift seNator Kirchner’s congressional immunity so that investigators could search her three homes for evidence linking her to the so-called notebooks corruption case, she was back before Claudio Bonadio, the judge leading the corruption investigation. She was questioned for half an hour on Monday morning, having also been interviewed last month.