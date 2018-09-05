UN kicks off talks on high seas treaty

UNITED NATIONS: UN member states on Tuesday kicked off two years of negotiations toward a treaty that would finally regulate the high seas, which contain vast troves of valuable plant and animal DNA. In the morning, two small boats in the East River operated by Greenpeace hoisted banners that read: “Global Oceans - Global Treaty!” and “Our oceans deserve a global treaty.” “It is urgent they create a strong ocean treaty which allows us to create a global network of ocean sanctuaries,” said Sandra Schoettner, a marine biologist with Greenpeace. The talks are set to unfold over the next two years in four separate sessions, each lasting two weeks. The key question is how to regulate areas of the high seas, defined as waters beyond national jurisdiction, beginning about 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers) from the coast. The high seas cover about 46 percent of the planet’s surface.