Spain cancels sale of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia

MADRID: Spain said Tuesday it has cancelled a 2015 deal to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia. A defence ministry spokesman confirmed a Cadena Ser radio report that said Spain’s new Socialist government planned to return the 9.2 million euros ($10.6 million) already paid by the Saudis for the arms under a deal signed by the previous conservative administration. The spokesman declined to elaborate but the announcement comes after an August air strike by the Saudi-led coalition battling rebels in Yemen that killed dozens of civilians, including 40 children. The incident sparked a wave of international anger and calls by the United Nations Security Council for a “credible and transparent” investigation. Amnesty International says Spain is one of biggest arms exporters to Saudi Arabia. It and other rights groups, including Greenpeace and Oxfam, on Tuesday urged Spain to stop all arm sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Spain’s secretary of state for trade, Xiana Mendez.