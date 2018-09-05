Israeli strikes target Iranian positions in Syria

BEIRUT: Israeli missile strikes targeted Iranian military positions in the Syrian provinces of Hama and Tartus on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

Syria’s state news agency SANA said its air defence systems downed several missiles launched by Israeli warplanes. Syrian state news agency SANA said Syrian air defences confronted and downed several rockets fired by Israeli planes near the city of Hama on Tuesday. “Air defences downed a number of rockets fired by the Israeli enemy in the Wadi al-Uyoun area in the Hama countryside,” SANA said. An Israeli military official said Tuesday the army had carried out some 200 strikes in Syria over the past 18 months against mainly Iranian targets, a rare confirmation of such action. A total of 202 strikes were carried out in neighbouring Syria, the official said, all of which involved “military targets, most of them belonging to the (Iranian) Revolutionary Guards.” Around 800 missiles and bombs were used in the strikes, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the details first reported in various Israeli media. Israel has pledged to prevent its main enemy Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran is backing President Bashar al-Assad in the ongoing civil war. A series of strikes that have killed Iranians in Syria have been attributed to Israel in recent months, but the Israeli military rarely confirms them. Israel has previously acknowledged carrying out dozens of strikes in Syria against what it describes as advanced arms deliveries to Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Shiite group.