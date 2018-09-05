Wed September 05, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 5, 2018

Share

Rescue 1122 deputes divers at picnic spots

PESHAWAR: The Emergency Rescue Services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided emergency services in 6,044 incidents of various natures in the previous month.

The services were provided in 10 districts of the province, a meeting of the Rescue 1122 service was told on Tuesday.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad chaired the meeting.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the performance of the services in the month of August.

The meeting was informed that a total of 5,691 individuals were provided timely medical assistance in the past month.

It was told that the 6,044 incidents included 1,370 road accidents, 144 fire eruptions, 4,139 medical emergencies, 39 drowning, six houses collapse, 120 crimes and 225 other incidents of different nature.

Those in the meeting were told that 50 people died in various incidents and accidents.

It was informed that the average response time was 6 minutes. Apart from this, the meeting was told, that the teams of divers were appointed at various picnic spots in the province to provide timely assistance to people in need.

