Trained customs agents to clear consignments quicker

PESHAWAR: President, Frontiers Customs Agents, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has hoped that the recent training would help agents complete the process of clearing consignments and trade goods at a fast pace and ultimately enhance revenue generation for the country.

In a press release issued to media on Tuesday, Sarhadi said there was a need for arranging such training for the clearing agents. He hoped it would help them get familiar with modern methods and techniques.

The office-bearer said over 70 clearing, forwarding and border agents, importers, exporters and businessmen were trained during the six-day training session. The session, he said, provided an opportunity to the participants to learn about new things, which would ultimately help clearing trade goods and consignments in minimum possible time.

In the session, custom agents were trained about various rules, procedures and policies for clearing consignments for various trade agreements.

The Directorate of Training and Research Customs Islamabad had organised the training for clearing, forwarding and border agents and businessmen to educate them about the customs rules 2001, exports, imports and documentations, concessional statutory regulatory orders (SROs) for manufacturing industries, trade agreements, one-custom and Web Based One Customs developed (WEBCO) clearing procedures.

Customs Officers Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Sahibzada Karam Ilahi, Shamsur Rehman Wazir, Faiz Ali, Javed Iqbal and Farhatulllah Khan were the trainers. Additional Director Directorate of Training and Research Customs Islamabad Azood-ul-Mehdi and others were also present.