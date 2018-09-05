Ahad’s remand extended

LAHORE :An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of former Director General, (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahad Cheema by September 11, an accused in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

As per NAB, Ahad Cheema was arrested on the charges of misusing his authority and, with criminal intent, processing and awarding Ashiana-e-lqbal project contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore CASA Developers, a joint venture a firm which was ineligible for the same. The contract, in connivance with other accused persons, was awarded in violation of PPP Act, 2014.

NAB inquiry revealed that Bismillah Engineering Services Co (a major shareholder of JV titled Lahore CASA Developers) was a proxy firm working on behalf of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. Cheema allegedly received illegal gratification in the form of 32 kanals of land (valuing Rs30.09 million approximately from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.