Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

PU body opposes decision to stop benefit

LAHORE: PU Academic Staff Association (ASA) Executive Council has demanded immediate reversal of recent syndicates’ decision to stop backdating benefit in appointments of faculty positions.

The benefit had been granted to the teachers since 1991 as per the syndicates’ decision made in 1991 after a long-lasting struggle of the teachers. That struggle was acknowledged by the then Punjab governor.

The sudden stoppage of the said benefit has affected the teachers to a very large extent, the ASA meeting said and resolved to take every possible steps to preserve and protect the rights of teachers. The council decided to convene a general body meeting of the PU teachers to decide the next line of action in this regards. The general body meeting will be held on September 11 at Al Raazi Hall Undergraduate Block.

PhDs: Punjab University has awarded six PhDs to scholars. Norina Sadiq, daughter of Muhammad Sadiq, has been awarded a PhD in South Asian studies, Nuzhat Firdous, D/o Mian Abdul Rashid, in sociology, Tahira Batool, D/o Muhammad Tariq Saleem, in zoology, Muhammad Mudassir Iqbal, son of Muhammad Iqbal Qurehsi, in biochemistry, Sayyed Ghyour Abbas, S/o Sayyed Mulazam Hussain, in zoology and Sami Ullah, S/o Hameedullah, in Arabic.

result: Punjab University has announced the result of BS Home Economics Part-I (second year) annual examination, 2018.

Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk

