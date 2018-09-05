Humid, partly cloudy forecast

Humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was forecast for the next 24 hours by Met office here on Tuesday. Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.