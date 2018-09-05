‘1,000 people injured or crippled daily in road accidents’

The Punjab Emergency Services/Rescue 1122 director general carried out a performance review of emergency operations in all 36 districts of Punjab to ensure uniform standards of the Service and smooth service delivery without any discrimination.

The DG chaired a meeting of rescue officers at Rescue 1122 Headquarters. The data showed that 95,808 victims of different emergencies were rescued by the Service while conducting 94,598 rescue operations in the month of August all over Punjab, with average response time of seven minutes.

The DG also directed the officers to ensure the fitness of rescue staff and cleanliness of all emergency vehicles and rescue stations. He said the Service was responding to average 1,004 road accidents in the province on a daily basis, and average 1,000 people got injured or crippled.

The DG requested the traffic police to ensure effective implementation of traffic laws especially control underage driving and ensure use of helmets by motorbike riders. He also appealed to the parents to understand their social responsibility and ensure that their underage children did not drive motorbikes or cars.

He said that most of the traffic accidents were avoidable if citizens abided by the road safety laws. Rescue 1122 responded to 31,132 calls about road accidents, 48,820 calls about medical emergencies, 860 about fire incidents, 2,851 about crimes, 159 about drowning incidents, 37 about building collapses, 11 explosions and 10,728 about miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 265 in Lahore, 101 in Faisalabad, 48 in Rawalpindi, 63 in Multan, 47 in Gujranwala and 33 in Sialkot. Similarly, 7,551 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,932 in Faisalabad, 1,992 in Gujranwala and 2,371 in Multan and 794 in Rawalpindi.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 835 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Seven people died and 929 sustained injured. Out of the injured, 571 were badly injured and they were removed to hospitals while 351 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

dies: A 22-year-old youth was run over and killed by a speeding tractor trolley at Nawab Town on Tuesday. Victim Murad was on his way on a bike when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit and killed him. Police handed over the body to his heirs after completing legal formalities.

In another incident, one Irfan, 25, was injured by a speeding car on Multan Road. He was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. burnt: Stationery and books worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a book shop in Urdu Bazaar on Tuesday.

The cause of fire was stated to be a short-circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported. PRU: The Mujahid/Dolphin SP reviewed the PRU performance in August.

PRU rescued citizens by responding to 2,348 calls of 15 Emergency during the month of August. It checked 73,679 suspects during patrolling and snap checking and arrested 379 criminals.

Twenty eight accused of street crime were also arrested. Similarly, PRU seized 42 pistols, five rifles and hundreds of bullets during a crackdown on illicit arms. Ten kg charas and 605 bottles of liquor were also seized. PRU arrested 19 proclaimed offenders and court absconders.