PU, GCU playgrounds use in train project annoys court: LHC hints at sending case to NAB

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday expressed annoyance over giving playgrounds of Punjab University and Government College University to former Punjab government of PML-N for the construction of Lahore Orange Train project and hinted at sending the case to National Accountability Bureau for probe.

As hearing started, PU's legal adviser informed the court that former vice-chancellor Mujahid Kamran handed over playground to contractor after getting approval from University's syndicate. GCU's counsel said land was given to contractor after a mutual agreement was inked between both sides. The court got furious and remarked that Orange Train project has ruined Lahore's beauty. How a playground could be given for any other purposes in sheer violation of Supreme Court's order. Who is responsible for depriving students of games for years, the court posed a question. Why the assets of the construction company should not be frozen for using playground and not paying a single penny for it, the judge remarked, adding that the court is looking the entire issue minutely and pondering to refer the matter to NAB. The court also directed a construction company to deposit Rs4 million in the court and adjourned the hearing.

death row prisoners: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies from three federal ministries-- Foreign Affairs, Interior and Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development-- about Pakistani citizens on death row in Gulf countries jails.

Justice Shahid Waheed was hearing a petition filed by Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) seeking details of Pakistanis imprisoned in Gulf and the actions taken by the government in order to get their death sentences reviewed under recently amended Gulf countries drug laws.

Barrister Sarah Belal appeared on behalf of the JPP and told the court that in January 2018, the Supreme Court of Iran announced that those sentenced to death for drug crimes would have their sentences commuted only if they apply for such a commutation.

She argued that the Pakistanis sentenced to death abroad under previous standards faced imminent execution if applications for review were not filed on their behalf.