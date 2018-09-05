Zeeshan stands 48th in ISSF World Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Zeeshan-ul-Farid secured 48th position in 50-metre rifle prone event in the 52nd ISSF World Championship being held in Changwon, South Korea.Zeeshan scored 602.4 points (99.7, 101.4, 101.0, 98.8, 101.1, 100.4, 602.4) in seven rounds of the qualification round on Tuesday. In 10-metre air rifle event, Zeeshan took 90th position (614.2 points), while Minhal Sohail stood 103rd (614.7 points). The two had earlier failed to qualify for the finals in the mixed team category.