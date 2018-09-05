Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Sports

AFP
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Disaster’ season made Morata ponder Chelsea exit

MADRID: Alvaro Morata admits he considered leaving Chelsea after a “disastrous” year that culminated in him missing the World Cup.

Morata was dropped from the Spain squad after scoring only three times in 23 games for Chelsea in the second half of last season. “Yes I considered returning to Spain or Italy, but you cannot always escape reality,” Morata said.

“I left Spain to be at the World Cup and I did not go.” Since then, Luis Enrique has taken the Spanish reins from Julen Lopetegui’s short-term replacement, Fernando Hierro, while Maurizio Sarri has arrived at Chelsea after Antonio Conte departed in July.

Enrique’s first squad included a recall for Morata, who has also started Chelsea’s four Premier League games so far under Sarri.“Last year I started well but in the end it was a disaster,” Morata said. “I did not even know where I was when I went out to play.”

Asked how he felt after being left out of the World Cup squad, the 25-year-old said: “I thought ‘how am I going to get through the summer without going to the World Cup?’ “It was a hard moment but I’m going to do everything I can to go to the next one. It was a difficult time because I expected to go.”

Morata had lost the confidence of Conte, who experimented with Eden Hazard as a lone striker and then preferred Olivier Giroud towards the end of the campaign. Sarri, however, appears to be offering Morata a fresh start.

“At my club, the way of playing has changed and it’s more similar to what is played here with Spain, many passes, a lot of possession and freedom to attack,” Morata said.

Enrique, meanwhile, is tasked with reinvigorating a Spanish side still smarting after their shock last-16 defeat to Russia at the World Cup. They face England at Wembley in the League of Nations before hosting Croatia on Tuesday in Elche.

“Luis Enrique tells us that he wants Spain to win again and wants everyone to know who Spain is,” Morata said. “He asks for a lot of intensity, a lot of concentration and he seems to me a very sincere person, who wants to win.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys