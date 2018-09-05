Shooters’ performance more than satisfactory: Razi

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) is quite satisfied with the performance of shooters at the Asian Games.

“Our shooters never performed better than this at international level. We are very happy with their performance,” said NRAP secretary Razi Ahmed Khan while talking to ‘The News’. “Many of our shooters were finalists in their categories, and if we compare it with the performance of other sports of the Pakistani contingent we are way ahead,” said Razi.

The NRAP secretary said it was a big achievement to be finalists in any shooting event at Asian level because of the very tough competition in this sport in Asia. “Though we didn’t win any medal, our performance was more than satisfactory and the day is near when our shooters will be winning medals at such major games,” said Razi.

Usman Chand achieved his personal best score of 122 points (total 143 points) in skeet event. In the finals he missed the bronze medal with a slight difference of 10 points when he scored 21 points to claim the fifth position.

Abdul Sattar Satti scored 112 points in skeet event to claim the 23rd position. In trap, Farrukh claimed 14th position by scoring 117 points. Aamer Iqbal grabbed 18th position with 115 points.

In double trap, Aamer Iqbal scored 134 points to claim the eighth position. Farrukh Nadeem grabbed 11th position by scoring 133 points. Nadra Raees scored 607.0 points to claim the 37th position and Minhal Suhail took 38th by scoring 605.2 points in 10-metre air rifle event.

Nadra scored 1125 points to claim the 28th position in 50-metre rifle 3-positions event. In 10-metre air rifle event, Ghufran Adil secured the 25th position with 616.8 points. Zeeshan-ul-Shakir stood 31st with 611.1 points.

In 10-metre air rifle (mixed team) category, Pakistan stood 19th as Minhal Suhail and Zeeshan-ul-Shakir scored 807.5 points. Minhal scored 399.8 points and Zeeshan 407.7.In the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir scored 577 points to claim the eighth position. Khalil Akhtar scored 569 points to grab the 12th position.