NBP crush FATA as HBL whip Islamabad

KARACHI: NBP defeated FATA by an innings and 57 runs in their match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Abbottabad Stadium on Tuesday.

FATA, who had conceded 187 runs, were bowled out for a mere 130 as none of their batsmen managed to go past 23 runs. Bilal Asif and M Asghar were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets each.

FATA scored 247 in their first innings. In response, NBP amassed 434 for seven declared. HBL defeated Islamabad by seven wickets at Diamond Ground, Islamabad. Umar Akmal played a blistering knock of 87 off just 68 deliveries to take HBL to 137 for three. He struck 13 fours and three sixes.

Islamabad scored 348 in their first innings and 143 in the second.

HBL scored 355 in their first innings.

Taj Wali bowled brilliantly to help Peshawar record a 78-run victory over KRL at KRL stadium, Rawalpindi. Set a target of 176, KRL were bowled out for only 98. Azeem Ghumman was their top scorer with 28 runs.

Only two other players managed double figures. Peshawar scored 278 in the first innings and 122 in the second. KRL scored 224 in their first innings.

At Rawalpindi Stadium, SSGC hammered Rawalpindi by 147 runs. Set a target of 372, Rawalpindi were bowled out for 224 as Test pacer Sohail Khan got six wickets for 57 runs. Haseeb Azam scored 70 and Mukhtar Ahmad managed 66. SSGC posted 349 in their first innings and declared the second innings at 175 for three.

Rawalpindi were all out for 153 in their first innings. At Multan stadium, the match between PTV and Multan ended in a draw after a thrilling contest. Multan, set a target of 352 by PTV, managed to end the day’s play at 295 for nine, thanks to a resilient knock of 43 runs by skipper Naved Yasin, who faced 154 deliveries. Raza Hasan bowled splendidly, taking five for 81.

PTV scored 281 in the first innings and declared their second innings at 236 for five. Multan were all out for 166 in their first innings.The match between Lahore Whites and SNGPL ended in a draw here at the LCCA ground. SNGPL were playing at 116 for two in their second innings when the match ended. Iftikhar Ahmed was not out on 52. Batting first, SNGPL made 251. In reply, Lahore were all out for 341.