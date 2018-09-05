Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

World

AFP
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Thai ban on female cadets could mean sexual assaults go unreported

BANGKOK: The Thai police cadet academy’s decision to admit only male candidates from next year is "backward", said women’s rights advocates, warning that it could discourage reporting of sexual assaults.

The Royal Police Cadet Academy announced this week that it will not admit female candidates from the next academic year. No reason was given in its statement posted online, and a spokesman for the police department declined comment.

"This is a very backward move for women’s rights and women’s safety in Thailand," said Jadet Chaowilai, director of the rights group Women and Men Progressive Movement. "Fewer cases of domestic violence, harassment and sexual assault may be reported if there are no women police officers, as victims may be embarrassed or reluctant to speak to male officers," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In Thailand, nearly 90 percent of rape cases go unreported to the police, and rape is sometimes legitimised based on a woman’s past sexual history, according to a study published last year by UN Women.

For rape cases, Thai law requires female officers to interview the victim. The proposed ban also goes against Thailand’s gender equality laws, said Usa Lerdsrisuntad, director of rights group Foundation for Women.

"It is gender discrimination. There are already too few female police officers, and now this rule will further reduce those numbers," she said on Tuesday. "It is a big setback for sexual assault and domestic violence cases, which are hugely under reported in the country."

Women make up about 45 percent of Thailand’s labour force, according to World Bank data, among the highest ratios in Asia. The Thai police cadet academy, which is more than 100 years old, began admitting female students in 2009, and has produced about 700 policewomen, according to its website. It admits about 300 students each year.

Only a small fraction of the more than 20,000 cases of violence against women each year in Thailand are reported to the police, according to a report last year by the non-profit Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Thailand. It had recommended that there must be more women investigators, so one can be posted at every police station to record cases of violence.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys