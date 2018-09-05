tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
To increase government revenue, the authorities should focus on promoting tourism across the country. The government should preserve old buildings and prepare a strategy for arranging daily walks and tours in the city. It is only tourism through which Pakistan can uplift its image in the world.
Kainat Saif
Karachi
