Defence Day is celebrated on September 6 in Pakistan to remember the people who sacrificed their lives for the country. The entire nation is proud of its armed forces that are always prepared to foil the enemy’s nefarious designs.
A monumental task for both civilians and armed forces personnel is to dedicate all their energies and abilities to make Pakistan a stable and self-reliant nation. We should always be praying for the safety, security and solidarity of Pakistan.
Afia Ambreen
Rawalpindi
