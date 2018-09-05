Crackdown on dissent

India, the so-called secular country and the world’s largest democracy, is trying every possible step to confine freedom of expression. Rights activists, critics, poets, lawyers and intellectuals are being arrested by the BJP-led Indian government.

Anybody who is speaking up against growing extremism in the country is being called a criminal and is getting arrested. Whatever is happening there is utterly shameful. These attacks should be condemned by everyone. India must realise that freedom of speech is the essential principle of democracy.

Adil Sikandar Chandio

Larkana